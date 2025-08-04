KUCHING, Aug 4 — Sarawak is set to mark a major milestone in its state administration tonight with the official opening of its new Premier Sarawak Office in Petra Jaya here.

The ceremony, which coincides with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s 74th birthday, will be jointly officiated by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and the Premier himself.

Dubbed Sarawak’s ‘White House’ by the public due to its resemblance with the official residence and workplace of the President of the United States, the three-storey administrative complex, adjoined by two double-storey blocks, has been designed as a secure and centralised building for the Sarawak government.

In February this year, Abang Johari revealed that the impetus for constructing the new building stemmed from security concerns at the current administrative building, Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

“The new building was built purely for security reasons. Wisma Bapa Malaysia is open to the public, which creates a significant security risk. Since government secrets are housed there, a safer and more secure location is necessary,” he said at the time. — The Borneo Post