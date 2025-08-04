JOHOR BHARU, Aug 4 — Newly appointed Johor police chief Commissioner Ab Rahaman Arsad has pledged to implement a set of guiding principles for all 10,400 police personnel in the state, aimed at improving the force’s performance and professionalism.

He said the framework, dubbed “G.R.E.A.T.”, is designed to shape the identity and work culture of Johor’s police contingent.

“G represents good governance, R is responsibility, E is empathy, A is accountability, while T is the tendency to focus on goals.

“I will try to apply these principles within the Johor police contingent, in the hope that all our officers will become G.R.E.A.T. personnel,” he said in his address following the handover of duties ceremony at the state police contingent headquarters here today.

Ab Rahaman officially received his appointment letter as the 67th Johor police chief during the event, taking over from Datuk M. Kumar, who is expected to assume his new post as Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director.

The ceremony was witnessed by Bukit Aman management department director Datuk Seri Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid.

Ab Rahaman said Johor requires focused attention as it serves as a major gateway to the southern region of the country.

He acknowledged that the state presents its own set of challenges, due to its unique social, economic, political and security dynamics.

“However, I am always prepared to take on challenges. Rest assured that the police in Johor, under my leadership, will deliver the best service,” he said.

Originally from Kulai, Johor, Ab Rahaman began his career in the police force in 1989. The 58-year-old has held several senior positions, including head of the management department in both the Negeri Sembilan and Kedah police contingents.

Kumar, 56, joined the police in December 1991 as an Inspector. His previous appointments include Johor deputy police chief, Johor CID deputy chief, Johor Baru South deputy district police chief, and Mersing district police chief.