KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — A technical issue involving the Aerotrain at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) caused a 15-minute service disruption this morning.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said a door malfunction occurred at 10:30am, prompting a temporary halt in operations.

“We apologise to passengers who were impacted by a technical issue affecting the Aerotrain this morning,” the airport operator said on its social media accounts.

Shuttle buses were deployed to maintain passenger connectivity during the disruption.

The Aerotrain resumed service at 11:01am and operations have since returned to normal.

This was the third incident in almost a month since the Aerotrain was reopened last month.

On July 4, service was temporarily suspended this morning after water accumulated in its tunnel following heavy rainfall.

MAHB said then the incident occurred at around 11am when one of the tunnel’s drainage pumps experienced a technical fault during severe weather.

This incident followed a separate one on July 2, when a passenger allegedly held a train door open for too long, causing them to become stuck.

The issue was rectified on the spot and it did not cause any disruption to the service.

The Aerotrain service resumed operations on July 1 following more than two years of upgrading works valued at RM456 million. It serves as a vital link between KLIA’s main terminal and the satellite terminal.

An iconic feature of KLIA since its opening in 1998, the Aerotrain now features Alstom Innovia APM 300R trainsets.