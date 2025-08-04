KOTA BHARU, Aug 4 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will take firm action once it receives the full investigation report on the incident where the Jalur Gemilang flag was flown upside down at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chung Hua in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, on Friday.

Its Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the incident was a serious issue, as all parties had been repeatedly reminded of the importance and sensitivity of the national flag.

“We are currently awaiting the result of the full investigation. I want to stress that once we receive the complete report, we will take stern action.

“The MOE has repeatedly reminded everyone about the sensitivity, responsibility, and commitment involved in displaying the Jalur Gemilang. Incidents like this should not have happened,” she said.

Fadhlina said this to reporters after presenting the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) to Form Six Semester One students for the 2025 session in Kelantan at the Educational Technology Resource Sector in Pengkalan Chepa, here today.

“I would like to stress that we are taking a very strict stance on any offence involving the improper display of the Jalur Gemilang because we do not want the spirit of the National Day celebration to be marred by such incidents,” she said.

SJKC Chung Hua in Port Dickson today issued a public apology over the upside-down display of the Jalur Gemilang at its premises last Friday.

The school board, Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), and the school administration, in a joint statement, expressed deep regret over the incident, which they described as an unintentional mistake.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on Aug 1 when a school worker mistakenly installed one of the flags upside down.

Meanwhile, commenting on the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir, Fadhlina stressed that the MOE was committed to ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation process, in the interest of justice for all parties involved.

“We assure that the investigation into this case will be carried out without delay from the MOE. This case is our priority.

“I wish to stress once again that no one will be shielded. We will take all necessary actions, based entirely on the results of the investigation,” she said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the investigation into the death of Zara Qairina must be conducted thoroughly and transparently.

The Prime Minister was reported as saying that he had discussed the matter with Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to ensure a swift and thorough investigation.

Zara Qairina, 13, was believed to have fallen from the third floor and was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar, Sabah, at 4 am on July 16.

She was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital here on July 17. The student’s death quickly went viral, sparking widespread public reaction on social media. — Bernama