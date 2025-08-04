KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the government has yet to implement the automatic granting of citizenship to children born overseas to Malaysian mothers and foreign fathers.

He said the amendment, once enforced, would allow such children to obtain citizenship by operation of law or automatically but several procedural steps remain before it can be formally applied.

“Although the constitutional amendment has been passed, it is not yet in effect. We need to complete additional processes, including setting an enforcement date which must receive royal assent, as required under Section 1(2),” Saifuddin told Dewan Rakyat today.

He explained that until the amendment takes effect, mothers in this category may still apply for their children’s citizenship under Article 15(2) of the Federal Constitution.

He said the applications can be submitted at any National Registration Department office across the country or at Malaysian missions abroad.

“From 2024 to 2025, we have approved 1,980 applications under Article 15(2). So far, none of these applications have been rejected. On average, we receive about 100 new applications a month,” he said, adding that all current applications are being processed based on the existing legal framework.

Responding to a supplementary question by Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, Saifuddin explained that before the constitutional amendment can be enforced, the government must revise the 1964 Citizenship Regulations, which contain 57 provisions that require thorough review.

These provisions, he said need to be carefully examined as the government also needs to standardise application forms, as the current forms used by Malaysian missions abroad are outdated.

The minister said the government aims to complete the revisions and related documentation between September and October this year, with full enforcement expected by mid or end of next year, subject to the King’s consent.