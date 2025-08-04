KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) is reviewing the full preliminary investigation report submitted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in connection with the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

In a statement today, the AGC said the report was received on 3 Aug at its Sabah branch and the following day at its headquarters in Putrajaya.

It said that the review process involves a thorough examination of the legal and factual aspects to ensure that any decision is made in accordance with the law and upholds the principles of justice.

The AGC added that a decision on the case would be announced upon completion of the review of the preliminary investigation report.

“The department appreciates the cooperation of all parties and urges the public to refrain from making speculative statements that could affect the investigation process and the course of justice,” the statement said.

Zara Qairina, 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17.

She had been taken to the hospital for treatment after being found unconscious in a drain near the hostel of a religious school in Papar, Sabah, at 4 am on July 16. — Bernama