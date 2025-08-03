KUANTAN, Aug 3 — A police corporal was injured after being slashed with a machete by a man believed to be mentally unstable at a house in Felda Bukit Kuantan yesterday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the incident left Cpl Mohd Shafril Izzwan Ismail, 37, from the Panching police station, with injuries to his back, chin and left fingers.

The attack happened around 5.30 pm when a police team rushed to the scene following reports of a man running amok with a machete inside the house.

“While attempting to calm the situation, Mohd Shafril was attacked by the suspect with the weapon. He was taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital and is now being treated in the Yellow Zone,” Yahaya said in a statement today.

Police later arrested the 37-year-old unemployed suspect, who is believed to have mental health issues, and seized several sharp weapons from the scene.

“The suspect has been referred to the psychiatric ward for mental health evaluation,” Yahaya added.

He has no prior criminal record. The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon. — Bernama