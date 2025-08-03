KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Several areas in five states remain under a Level One (Caution) heatwave alert, with maximum temperatures reaching between 35°C and 37°C today.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the hot and dry conditions are affecting parts of the interior and southern Kedah, Selama in Perak, and the districts of Temerloh, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang.

In Sabah, high temperatures were recorded in the western region and Kudat, while in Sarawak, Limbang was identified as an affected area.

“The current hot weather is expected to persist for at least several more days, depending on prevailing weather patterns,” the department said in a statement.

The public is advised to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities, and avoid exposure to the sun, especially during the midday and early afternoon hours.