IPOH, Aug 2 — The General Operations Force (GOF) seized various types of copper materials, several machines, and other equipment valued at RM8,586,000 in an enforcement operation at an unlicensed factory in Simpang Pulai yesterday morning.

Northern Brigade (Ulu Kinta) GOF Commander, SAC Shahrum Hashim, said a local man was also arrested during the operation, which was named Op Hazard.

“The GOF, assisted by the Perak Inland Revenue Board, the Batu Gajah Municipal Council, and the Perak Department of Environment (DOE), arrested a local male who is in his 40s, along with the seized items at a factory that processes copper dust and raw materials into copper scrap, which is suspected to be for export,” he said in a statement.

He added that intelligence gathered over the past month found that the activity had been ongoing for about a year, and inspections revealed that the factory was operating without any approval from the DOE.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 34A and Section 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, and the Perak DOE also took action by issuing a stop-work order under Section 38(1)(a) of Act 127.

“The case is also being investigated under Section 113(2) of the Income Tax Act 1967, which pertains to making incorrect declarations to eliminate or reduce income for oneself or others. Or providing any false information regarding any matter that affects one’s own or another’s tax liability,” he said.

He stated that if convicted, the penalty will be 45 percent of the tax evaded. — Bernama