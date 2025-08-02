PAPAR, Aug 2 — Police have found no evidence linking children of Very Important Persons (VIPs) including ministers’ families or those associated with Istana Seri Kinabalu, to the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir at SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha Limauan.

Papar police chief Superintendent Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka stated investigations are ongoing, stressing that authorities are committed to a thorough, impartial probe.

“So far, there is no evidence suggesting VIP children were involved. Police will not compromise or protect anyone, regardless of background,” he affirmed in a Friday statement.

The investigation, described as “comprehensive, transparent, and fair,” aims to ensure justice for the victim’s family. Kamaruddin also urged the public to avoid spreading speculation that could disrupt the case.

Earlier, social media rumors had falsely linked the student’s death to a minister’s child and other influential figures.

Istana Seri Kinabalu denied these allegations on Thursday.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun confirmed investigation papers were sent to Bukit Aman for review before submission to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Statements from 60 witnesses, including teachers and students, have been recorded. Zara Qairina is believed to have fallen from the third floor of the school’s dormitory and died at the hospital. — The Borneo Post