PADANG BESAR, Aug 2 — The National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) is not only helping to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban communities, but is also empowering entrepreneurs to boost their income by equipping them with the skills to manage social media platforms effectively.

Two Perlis-based entrepreneurs interviewed by Bernama said Nadi had been instrumental in helping them master digital marketing techniques and other business-related skills.

One of them, 30-year-old Nurul Sakinah Ikhsan from Felda Rimba Mas, who has been selling frozen corn dogs and a premium ‘corn dough’ batter mix since 2023, said she learned how to use TikTok’s ‘yellow bag’ feature at a course organised by Nadi Felda Rimba Mas last year.

“In August 2024, I activated the TikTok yellow bag feature for my business, ‘Dapur Maksu’, to sell my corn dough batter mix. To my surprise, within four months, by December, sales had increased significantly,” she said.

Nurul Sakinah, who produces various types of frozen corn dogs, added that TikTok is not only a digital marketing platform but also helps her reach a wider audience by motivating her to hone her social media skills.

“In the ‘yellow bag’, I only sell the corn dough batter mix for RM15.90 per pack, which can be shipped nationwide. As for the frozen corn dog, most customers come directly to my place in Felda Rimba Mas after seeing it on TikTok.

“I’ve had customers come all the way from Pahang and Melaka to buy the frozen corn dogs, which I sell for RM1 each. I can post it if they insist, as it can last up to three days, but they will have to bear any risk of damage,” she said.

Nurul Sakinah, who has a Diploma in Hotel Management, said Nadi Felda Rimba Mas also helped design stickers for her corn dough batter mix packaging.

“Nadi services are very helpful for young entrepreneurs like me. They provide the right guidance and training to market our products, and help generate ideas to improve our business,” she said.

Meanwhile, Najwa Azhar, 33, who runs the Mama Nory cake and bakery in Kangar, said a multimedia course by Nadi PPR Seri Sena in 2019 taught her creative and effective online marketing techniques to promote her products.

“I’ve known about Nadi since 2018, and through its course, I learned how to take and edit product photos to make them more visually appealing for promotion on Facebook and Instagram.

“It has made a big difference in attracting customers. I noticed a real change in how they responded to my social media posts,” she said.

Najwa, who has been running her business with her mother, Norida Ismail, 68, since 2015, said these skills were especially valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic and Movement Control Order.

“Nadi PPR Seri Sena still keeps in touch with me. Sometimes their representatives visit my shop, and we exchange ideas. They also offer other courses, but I haven’t been able to attend due to time constraints. The only other course I’ve attended was an online cooking class,” she added.

Najwa, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Management Mathematics, said Nadi is one of the best reference centres for helping young people start their business through digital marketing.

Nadi is an initiative by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) under the Universal Service Provision programme. More information may be obtained at its official website https://www.nadi.my/infonadi/.

It aims to provide shared internet access to communities, particularly in rural areas, and to bridge digital, knowledge and socio-economic gaps. — Bernama