KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has urged the government to implement a formal diversion policy for children in conflict with the law, following the remand of a 14-year-old student who allegedly assaulted his teacher.

The boy was reportedly detained for two days after punching and threatening the teacher when reprimanded for skipping a physical education class at a secondary school in Kajang on Monday.

While condemning the act of violence, Suhakam stressed that punitive responses to children must give way to more rehabilitative approaches.

“Such a policy is not a denial of accountability but a shift towards restorative and rehabilitative justice which is proven to be more effective and humane for children,” it said in a statement today.

A diversion mechanism, the commission explained, allows children accused of minor or non-violent offences to be redirected away from the criminal justice system into community-based programmes focused on education, counselling, and behavioural support.

“This approach would not only reduce the risk of criminalisation and social stigma but also address underlying issues such as trauma, neglect, or mental health,” it said.

In the same statement, Suhakam said the incident should serve as a “catalyst for reflection on broader systemic issues”, such as whether schools have effective behavioural support systems, whether students have timely access to mental health services, and whether teachers are equipped with conflict resolution and trauma-informed strategies.

Although Suhakam stood “in solidarity with the teacher involved” and stated that “violence in any form is unacceptable,” it reminded authorities and the public that children in such cases must be treated in a manner that upholds their dignity and rights under the Child Act 2001 and Malaysia’s international obligations, including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

It also reminded media outlets and the public that Section 15 of the Child Act prohibits the publication of any identifying details of children involved in criminal or custody proceedings.

“Public identification, speculation, or vilification of minors is harmful and may breach this provision,” the commission warned.

Suhakam urged the Ministry of Education, school administrators, and other relevant bodies to strengthen holistic, preventive systems that support the well-being of both students and educators.

“Malaysia must move beyond punitive responses and embrace a child justice system that reflects compassion, equity, and the best interests of the child,” it said, adding that it remains committed to working with the government and civil society to realise this vision.