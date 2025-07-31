WASHINGTON, July 31 — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan discussed tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Wednesday.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to thank the Malaysian government for its role in deescalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia and successfully facilitating a ceasefire agreement over the ongoing border dispute,” Bruce said in a statement, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

Rubio reiterated the US desire to reach peace and a ceasefire, she added.

“The United States supports future discussions on ceasefire implementation in order to ensure peace and stability between Thailand and Cambodia,” Bruce added.

The escalation of the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia turned into an armed confrontation on July 24. After clashes in the border area, the sides exchanged artillery fire, with Cambodia using Grad multiple rocket launcher systems, including against civilian targets in Thailand, while Thailand carried out an airstrike on Cambodian military positions. Both sides reported casualties, including civilians.

On July 27, US President Donald Trump said that the US could not negotiate tariffs with countries in armed conflict and called on Thailand and Cambodia to immediately enter into ceasefire negotiations.

On Monday, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to establish a ceasefire starting at midnight. On Tuesday, Thailand’s acting prime minister said that Cambodia was systematically violating the ceasefire along the border. The Cambodian Defence Ministry denied the allegations. — Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti