KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim spoke with President Donald Trump today, ahead of tomorrow’s deadline for the imposition of new US tariffs on Malaysia.

Sources say a deal to lower the tariff rate to a maximum of 20 per cent or as low as 15 per cent “should be” announced by August 1, with Putrajaya conceding on several issues including halal certification and the supply of rare earths, The Straits Times reported.

“The call was made earlier this morning after it was proposed by the Americans just a few hours back,” one source was quoted as saying.

Malaysia is set to recognise US halal certification on several products, including pharmaceuticals, which will likely remove the need for US products to validate their halal credentials with the Malaysian Islamic Development Department.

The country is also set to supply the US with rare earth elements, leveraging its deposits of more than 16 million tonnes worth an estimated RM1 trillion, though the ore is currently exported to China due to Malaysia’s lack of processing technology.

Washington has made the pursuit of rare earths a key component of its national security strategy, as China dominates production of the mineral used in mobile phones, power generators, and defence technology.

The Anwar-Trump phone call occurred after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan on July 30 regarding the ceasefire that Kuala Lumpur facilitated between Thailand and Cambodia, following Trump’s threat to halt tariff negotiations unless the two-month conflict that killed dozens was resolved.