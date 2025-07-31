KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is set to introduce the Public Cleansing Reform under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), marking a major shift in the national cleaning management landscape.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said key reforms under the initiative would include dust-free road efforts, the use of electric vehicles (EVs) for night cleaning operations, and the introduction of a Single Window Payment Monitoring System.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will table the 13MP in Parliament tomorrow, and among the core pillars to be announced under the plan is the Public Cleansing Reform.

“I believe that with the advancement of technology, the cleaning sector must also adapt to new innovations that will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of daily operations,” he said in his speech at the 2025 Cleaners’ Day Appreciation Ceremony here today.

The ceremony was organised by the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) to recognise the contributions and sacrifices of cleaning personnel in maintaining the cleanliness and harmony of public spaces.

Nga also proposed that the event be held annually to honour the dedication and contributions of cleaning workers in the country.

He said the work of cleaning personnel was noble and urged society to shift its perception and extend proper respect to the sector.

Commenting on enforcement measures, he said the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing (Amendment) Bill 2025, which was passed in the Dewan Rakyat last week, would enable courts to impose fines and community service orders on individuals found guilty of littering in public areas.

“Therefore, I urge all Malaysians to be more responsible about cleanliness, not out of fear of punishment but out of love for the country. Let us cultivate a sense of collective responsibility for a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous future,” he said.

During the event, SWCorp was awarded a certificate by The Malaysia Book Of Records (MBR) in recognition of the “Heaviest Bird Structure Made From Recycled Materials.”

The initiative was part of SWCorp’s efforts to promote sustainability awareness through art and waste reuse. The iconic sculpture is now installed on a building along Kuantan Art Street, symbolising a standout green innovation in the urban landscape. — Bernama