KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The government will intensify efforts to implement a comprehensive green economy agenda under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), with a wide range of initiatives aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and accelerating the nation’s transition to low-carbon development.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the nation’s five-year plan in the Dewan Rakyat today, said the green economy will serve as a development model that prioritises environmental stewardship while creating new, sustainable economic opportunities.

As part of this effort, carbon trading will be streamlined through the introduction of the National Carbon Market Policy, the implementation of an Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), and the provision of incentives for carbon credit projects.

“Apart from that, activities related to carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) will also be intensified and integrated into the nation’s green investment and financing taxonomy,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the government will also launch a pilot carbon capture project in the iron and steel industry, specifically in Kemaman, Terengganu, as part of efforts to decarbonise heavy industry.

Abwar said that to support national decarbonisation goals across key sectors, green financing mechanisms will be expanded to provide broader access for industry players and project developers.

He also revealed that the government has drafted a Malaysian Aviation Sector Decarbonisation Roadmap, which outlines infrastructure development and the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to reduce carbon emissions from air travel.

In parallel, the government will optimise agricultural waste to drive a circular economy, turning biomass into new sources of value-added products.

“As such, the waste-to-energy plant programme will also be expanded through private sector collaboration to reduce the nation’s reliance on landfills.

“At the same time, the capacity of biodiesel blending depots in Sandakan, Lahad Datu, and Bintulu will be upgraded to support the increased use of alternative low-carbon fuels,” he said.

These initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to embedding environmental responsibility into Malaysia’s long-term economic strategy, making sustainability a central pillar of national development under 13MP’s “Redesigning Development” framework. — Bernama