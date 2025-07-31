KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The government will continue to empower vulnerable groups, including women, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens, through various initiatives under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), with a focus on education, skills training and participation in the labour market.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government is focused on the educational needs of PWDs, noting that as of June, nearly 171,000 children in this group, including those with autism, have been recorded as having learning difficulties.

“Therefore, initiatives will continue under the 13MP to expand special education facilities and capacity for vulnerable groups nationwide. This includes the construction of the Integrated Special Education Programme (PPKI) blocks at 34 schools across Malaysia.

“In addition, the construction of new schools equipped with PPKI facilities will also continue,” he said when tabling the plan in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

The 13MP, themed ‘Redesigning Development’, outlines the country’s five-year development agenda from 2026 to 2030.

Anwar also said that adequate support and training will be provided through initiatives such as the Industry-based Academy programme, the National PWD Action Plan and employer incentives, aimed at increasing the participation of senior citizens, Orang Asli and PWDs in the labour market.

He said the mandatory retirement age will also be reviewed to align with the country’s transition into an ageing nation.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the national KASIH Keluarga Negara agenda, anchored on the development of Madani values, will be implemented to strengthen family institutions, which includes reinforcing the role of men as leaders, protectors, defenders, educators and primary breadwinners of the family.

“To support efforts to raise the female labour force participation rate to 60 per cent, including among mothers with young children, the government will expand access to quality childcare centres and provide appropriate training,” he added.

Anwar also emphasised that the government will reinforce the third sector (non-profit, voluntary organisations) to work alongside the government in empowering the vulnerable and target groups, as it can offer more inclusive and community-based opportunities for entrepreneurship, employment and skills training.

“…the resilience of the third sector will be solidified through training and advisory services. Alternative financing sources for the sector will be expanded through social sukuk, waqf funds, zakat, crowdfunding and blended finance, including the involvement of government-linked companies, government-linked investment companies, the private sector and the strengthening of the cooperative movement,” he added. — Bernama