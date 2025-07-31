KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — SIS Forum (Malaysia) has announced today that it will no longer use the name “Sisters in Islam” following a remark from the Sultan of Selangor last month.

The organisation said the decision was made during an Extraordinary General Meeting on July 11, and it will now refer to itself solely by its registered name.

“Even as we drop the word ‘Islam’ from our pen name, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advocating for gender equality and justice in Islamic family law.

“At the end of the day, it is the work we do for Muslim women and for Malaysian citizens that matters most,” executive director Rozana Isa said in a statement here.

SIS Forum said it has operated under the name “Sisters in Islam” to reflect its role as an organisation that advocates for justice and equality for Muslim women in Malaysia and its belief that Islam is a just and compassionate religion.

“We hope this puts an end to the long-standing contention over our name and allows us to go forward in good faith with all parties,” said Rozana.

“Women are equal in the eyes of God. Surely, they must also be seen and treated as equal in the eyes of men.”

The group clarified that its advocacy work is not meant to challenge Islam, but to ensure women are not failed by laws intended to protect them.

It cited ongoing issues including unpaid nafkah, extrajudicial polygamy and divorce, domestic violence, and lack of gender-sensitive legal interpretations.

“These concerns are real and systemic. They demand attention, not dismissal.” Rozana said.

Last month, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said he was disappointed and sad after the Federal Court ruled that a 2014 fatwa issued by the Selangor Fatwa Committee does not apply to SIS Forum as an organisation or institution, but only to individuals.

As a result, the Malay Ruler urged the SIS Forum Malaysia to cease using the term “Sisters in Islam” to prevent the indiscriminate use of the term Islam for the benefit and interest of the organisation.