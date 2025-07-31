PUTRAJAYA, July 31 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, King and Queen of Malaysia, today attended a parade held in conjunction with the 2025 Warriors’ Day celebration at Dataran Pahlawan Negara here.

The celebration, coordinated by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), carried the concept of a static parade featuring detachments from the PDRM, Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), Veterans Association of Malaysian Armed Forces (PVATM) and the Ex-Policemen Association of Malaysia (PBPM).

The ceremony began with the playing of the national anthem, Negaraku, accompanied by the firing of a 21-gun salute by Major Hafizan Mat Ghani of the 41st Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment (Ceremonial).

His Majesty then inspected the main guard of honour.

A total of 18 officers and 685 personnel from the PDRM and MAF participated in the parade, led by Superintendent Mohamad Ridzuan Roslan of the PDRM.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail and Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar were also in attendance.

The ceremony proceeded with the sounding of the ‘Last Post’, as the Jalur Gemilang was lowered.

This was followed by the recital of the poem “Darah Yang Terpercik di Baju” by Detective Sergeant Ardiansyah Wayang of the PDRM and Staff Sergeant Siti Nur Aini Jasni of the MAF.

The poem recounts the tragic ambush by communist terrorists on an MAF convoy transporting patients from Baling, Kedah, to Pengkalan Hulu, Perak, on July 20, 1979.

The incident claimed the lives of three MAF personnel, namely Corporal Ramli Abdul Rashid, Trooper Azmi Rahman, and Trooper Abu Hassan Syeikh Daud.

The ceremony continued with a special pantomime performance, “Zabri, Pejuang Sang Saka Biru”, by the PDRM and directed by GOF Central Brigade commander SAC Hakemal Hawari, depicting the heroic journey of VAT69 Commando ASP Mohd Zabri Abdul Hamid.

The story of Mohd Zabri’s struggle, famously known as the Legend of Kerambit Kembar, was brought to life through a 15-minute performance involving 142 PDRM officers and personnel, followed by the presentation of an AI-generated video, a creative production by the PDRM team based on real-life events.

The pantomime narrated the story of the late Mohd Zabri, who was killed in a deadly ambush by communist terrorists in 1975.

He was fatally injured after stepping on a booby trap while on a mission to intercept terrorists attempting to escape across the border.

The booby trap severely injured his right ankle, leading to heavy blood loss.

In his final moments, Mohd Zabri managed to deliver a message to his comrades — to continue the struggle, to track down and eliminate the enemies of the nation, even in his absence.

The ceremony proceeded with the sounding of the Paluan Fajar, during which the Jalur Gemilang was hoisted, symbolising renewed spirit and strength for the nation’s heroes to continue defending the country’s sovereignty and peace.

Warriors’ Day is commemorated on July 31 each year to honour the struggles and sacrifices of the nation’s security forces in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and peace. — Bernama