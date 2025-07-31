KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today tabled the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) with the theme of “Melakar Semula Pembangunan”, outlining how the government plans to spend on the country’s development for the next five years until 2030.

At the Dewan Rakyat here, Anwar said a total investment of RM611 billion is required to make the 13MP a success, including the government’s allocation for development expenditure estimated at RM430 billion.

Out of the sum required, Anwar said RM120 billion will come from government-linked companies and government-linked investment companies to support economic growth through direct domestic investment in strategic sectors, while the private sector would contribute the remaining RM61 billion through the public-private partnership (PPP) method.

When explaining how the government plans to use its RM430 billion development allocation over the next five years, Anwar broke it down as:

RM227 billion (52.8 per cent) for the economic sector as the main pillar of the country’s growth;

RM133 billion (30.9 per cent) for social sector (including RM67 billion for education sector and RM40 billion for healthcare sector);

RM51 billion (11.8 per cent) for security sector; and

RM17 billion (4 per cent) for the administrative sector.

“This strategic distribution reflects the government’s commitment to drive the country’s development comprehensively,” he said.