KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) as a beacon of transformation to help the people face increasingly complex challenges, particularly in light of evolving global economic and geopolitical landscapes.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the 13MP, themed ‘Melakar Semula Pembangunan’ (Redesigning Development), marks a renewed national effort through sound and decisive planning to realise the overarching aspirations of the Madani Economy framework.

“(This includes) addressing the rising cost of living, slow wage growth, the transition to an ageing nation, environmental degradation, and the persistent impacts of climate change,” he said in his foreword of the 13MP document released by the Ministry of Economy today.

He said the 13MP is not a conventional government blueprint, but a concerted endeavour to embody the people’s aspirations, rooted in the principles of ‘Maqasid Syariah’, and driven by the priority of upholding human dignity.

“To realise this aspiration, we will build a social system that guarantees a decent and dignified life, not merely focused on access and material achievements, but one that reinforces the spiritual foundation, human values, and intellectual excellence of every citizen,” he said.

Anwar stressed that good governance, one that is transparent, agile and accountable, grounded in Madani principles, is a prerequisite for upholding both moral and political responsibility.

“Robust governance is not merely a policy supplement, but a vital instrument to ensure national wealth is distributed fairly and equitably to the people, regardless of background,” he said.

In order to achieve developed nation status by 2030, he said it is essential to accelerate economic growth, for instance by raising the ceiling.

“Towards this end, efforts must be focused on diversifying the economy by shifting towards value creation based on digitalisation and artificial intelligence,” he added.

“We will also foster a culture of innovation to diversify the production of high-value products proudly branded ‘Made by Malaysia’,” he added.

“This aspiration will be supported through the development of a skilled and diverse talent pool, spanning from science and technology to the arts and creative industries.

Anwar also underlined that this developmental discourse will align with environmental sustainability, reflecting the nation’s commitment to protecting the Earth as a sacred trust for future generations.

“Beyond strengthening domestic development, Malaysia will also broaden its international engagement in pursuit of its ambition to emerge as a leading economy in South-east Asia.

“Therefore, the nation must distinguish itself as a prime destination for high-quality and high-value investments, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence, semiconductors and renewable energy,” he said.

He said Malaysia’s resolve to advance the global Islamic economy will continue, through the expansion of Islamic financial products and the strengthening of the halal industry, supported by international partnerships to access and penetrate new global markets.

The prime minister also expressed deep appreciation to all those who contributed tirelessly to the formulation of the 13MP.

“Despite the turbulence and arduous journey, often testing our spirit and clarity of thought, this policy was successfully crafted through inclusive discourse and consensus, reflecting our shared love for this nation.

“A plan of this magnitude can only materialise through the ideas, effort, energy, cooperation and synergy of all parties and ministries, united in purpose and committed to the spirit of teamwork. This is the true essence of Madani,” he said.

Anwar also called on all Malaysians to work together in realising the 13MP agenda and expressed confidence that it will chart a new chapter in Malaysia’s history, delivering meaningful success that uplifts the nation’s dignity and shapes a civilised and competent society. — Bernama