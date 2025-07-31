KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Malaysia has set a clear direction to emerge as a leader in the digital economy and green technology in the Southeast Asian region by 2030, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said generative AI is now within reach and the country is seizing the opportunity by charting a clear course to drive the AI ecosystem through the implementation of the National Artificial Intelligence Action Plan 2030.

He said emphasis would be given to the adoption of local technological innovations to spur economic growth through the development of strategic digital assets such as AI, data analytics and government digital systems, alongside the enhancement of research, development, commercialisation and innovation (RDCI) activities based on the “Made by Malaysia” approach.

“This effort is crucial to strengthen the nation’s economic competitiveness, while developing a more sustainable and high-impact industry in line with the aspiration of becoming an AI-driven nation,” he said when tabling the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The 13MP, themed “Melakar Semula Pembangunan” (Redesigning Development), outlines Malaysia’s five-year development strategy for the 2026–2030 period.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the government is committed to enhancing digital infrastructure to create new economic opportunities and attract strategic investments in the data centre sector.

He said this effort will also enable broader access to online digital services across various sectors, including education, e-commerce and smart applications.

To accelerate AI adoption across sectors, the government is targeting 5G coverage expansion to 98 per cent in populated and industrial areas, including rural regions, by 2030. This is in line with the commitment to nurture at least 5,000 new digital entrepreneurs.

At the same time, to safeguard the digital ecosystem, a digital trust and national data security strategy will be introduced. This includes exploring quantum communication technologies and strengthening regulations through the establishment of a Data Commission and implementation of a national data bank.

Key policies and strategies, such as the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Policy, and the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint, will be prioritised with a focus on effective execution that benefits the people and industries directly, Anwar said.

The Prime Minister also said Malaysia will introduce a Business Digital Identity system and promote the use of “digital twin” to enhance the competitiveness and innovation of industry players.

To build a strong foundation, he said AI literacy programmes will be introduced at the primary school level, alongside efforts to expand local intellectual property, increase strategic funding, and encourage cross-sector collaboration between industry players, research institutions, universities and the country’s young innovators.

“This approach will ensure the country’s innovation ecosystem grows comprehensively and delivers long-term returns to the economy and the people,” he said. — Bernama