KUALA LUMPUR July 30 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has been named the 82nd Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow and will undertake an official visit to Singapore from today to Aug 1.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Onn Hafiz is also the ninth Malaysian to receive the prestigious fellowship since its launch in 1991.

The Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship invites outstanding leaders who demonstrate potential to contribute to national development and regional ties.

His visit is hosted by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and includes meetings with the country’s top leadership.

The MB will also meet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and other senior ministers during the three-day visit.

He will also engage with LKYEF chairman Lee Tzu Yang and receive briefings on Singapore’s experience in urban planning and hawker management.