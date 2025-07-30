KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Police raided a call centre, suspected of promoting online gambling, concealed as an office on the 23rd floor of a building on Jalan Kia Peng, yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur’s acting police chief, Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said 13 individuals were arrested, including eight local men, three local women, and two Chinese nationals.

The raid, which began at noon, was part of an ongoing ‘Op Dadu’ operation, carried out by the Kuala Lumpur Vice, Gambling and Corrupt Practices Crime Investigation Division (D7) in collaboration with the Dang Wangi district police headquarters

“The call centre targeted the Indonesian market, employing workers with monthly salaries ranging from RM3,000 to RM4,000,” he told Bernama, adding that 14 computer sets, two laptops, Wi-Fi modems, routers, and an attendance machine were seized during the raid.

Police believe the syndicate had been operating since early April with daily working hours from 11 am to 8 pm.

All suspects are being investigated under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, with a remand application expected today. — Bernama