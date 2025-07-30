KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Police believe a body found under a Klang River bridge near Jalan Jurutera, Puchong, is that of a 23-year-old private college student reported missing last week.

Subang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the victim's identity was traced through a missing persons report lodged by her sister on 26 July, Berita Harian reported.

The report said the woman had asked to be picked up from the Putra Heights LRT station at noon on July 25, but she could not be reached after that.

A key found in the victim’s trouser pocket led police to inspect a residence believed to be hers in Jalan Klang Lama.

Closed-circuit television footage showed her presence in the area before she was reported missing.

Her family has since confirmed the clothing on the body belonged to their missing relative, while fingerprint analysis is underway for final identification.

A forensic examination conducted at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah at 8am yesterday found no signs of injuries or struggle on the body.

Police are awaiting lab results before completing the autopsy report, and for now, the case remains classified as sudden death.