BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 30 — A 55-year-old woman recently became RM600,000 poorer after falling victim to a non-existent online investment scheme.

Penang acting police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said preliminary investigations found that the woman, a retired clerk with a company in Bukit Minyak here, came across an advertisement for the investment on Facebook in May.

“She then clicked on the link and was contacted by a male suspect via WhatsApp before being added to a WhatsApp group.

“She was offered investments promising lucrative returns in a short period, depending on the amount of capital invested. The woman was told to download an application via the link given before she registered and began to invest,” he said in a statement today.

He said that on July 11, the victim made six cash transactions totalling RM600,000 into six different company accounts and only realised she had been deceived when she failed to withdraw her profits.

Mohd Alwi said the woman, who was instead told to make additional payments as a condition for withdrawal, then lodged a report at the Seberang Perai Tengah Police Headquarters.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama