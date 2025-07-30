MELAKA, July 30 — An insurance agent pleaded not guilty at two separate courts today to five charges involving offensive communication, criminal intimidation and defamation against his ex-wife last month.

At the Sessions Court, Muhamad Akmal Helmi Mat Sirat, 35, was accused of three counts of knowingly posting offensive content on Facebook intended to annoy and harass Masura Mustafa, 40, on June 30, July 3, and July 4 at Taman Bukit Piatu Mutiara.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000, a jail term of up to one year, or both, upon conviction.

At the Magistrate’s Court, he faced two additional charges of repeatedly following and intimidating the victim at Hospital Putra Melaka and a furniture shop on July 7 and 23, and posting a defamatory statement on Facebook on July 4.

He was charged under Sections 507A and 500 of the Penal Code, which carry maximum penalties of three years’ imprisonment or a fine (or both), and two years’ imprisonment or a fine (or both), respectively.

Judge Haderiah Siri at the Sessions Court allowed bail at RM15,000 for all three charges, with conditions including no contact with prosecution witnesses and monthly reporting at the police station.

Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman set bail at RM6,000 for both charges, with similar conditions and weekly reporting.

Both courts fixed Aug 26 for case mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Wardah Ishhar and Syaza Nur Sharif appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Haziq Aizuddin Subhi. — Bernama