KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The establishment of a Human Rights Tribunal in Malaysia, the potential use of nuclear energy, and a proposal to build vertical schools are among the highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament website, Teresa Kok Suh Sim (PH-Seputeh) will ask the Prime Minister for the latest update on efforts to introduce the tribunal.

Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng) is set to ask the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation about the country’s preparedness to explore nuclear energy generation, as well as the forms of cooperation currently undertaken with international agencies on the matter.

Also of interest is a question from Datuk Muslimin Yahaya (PN-Sungai Besar), who wants details on the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) proposal to build vertical schools ranging from 10 to 17 storeys.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) will ask the Foreign Minister whether the federal government plans to involve the Sabah government in any negotiations concerning the Ambalat issue.

After the question-and-answer session, the sitting will proceed with the tabling of the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill 2025 for its first reading.

The Energy Commission (Amendment) Bill 2025, Electricity Supply (Amendment) Bill 2025, Education (Amendment) Bill 2025, and Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024 are also scheduled for their second readings today.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit for 24 days until Aug 28. — Bernama