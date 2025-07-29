KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — PAS Information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari has been urged to issue a public apology to the people of Thailand and Cambodia for mocking Malaysia’s diplomatic efforts in brokering a ceasefire between the two countries.

Political secretary to the Finance Minister, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, said while the world acknowledges Malaysia’s role, particularly Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership, in promoting regional peace, the Pasir Mas MP’s actions were unpatriotic and an embarrassment to the country.

Muhammad Kamil, who is also Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief, said narrow opposition politics must be rejected and that such irresponsible voices should not be allowed to damage the nation’s reputation.

“Malaysia will not defend reckless and disrespectful actions by those who show no regard for other nations, especially our neighbours. Likewise, we would not tolerate such insults if they were directed at our own country.

“Islam calls for reconciliation, yet political hatred is being used to dismiss peace efforts. We will continue to uphold Malaysia’s name through diplomacy, not empty rhetoric. We believe in humanitarian solutions, not hostility,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Muhammad Kamil also stressed that the peace effort between Thailand and Cambodia transcends party politics and individual interests, and reflects the country’s honour.

“This is about Malaysia’s standing as a respected regional leader. From the President of the United States and President of China to the entire ASEAN community, the world welcomed this initiative, but our opposition chose to respond with cynicism.

“They forget that during their time in power, no diplomatic breakthrough of this scale was achieved. Now that the Madani government is actively engaging in international diplomacy and conflict resolution, the opposition resorts to sowing hatred and resentment,” he said.

Earlier, Fadhli posted an image on social media depicting a goat and a sheep fighting over a banana, with a monkey acting as the judge, along with a caption that read: “The goat and sheep shouldn’t need a monkey to mediate a dispute over a banana.”

Yesterday, Anwar announced that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to ease tensions along their disputed border, following a special meeting chaired by the Prime Minister in Putrajaya.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai attended the meeting. — Bernama