REMBAU, July 29 — The motive behind the suspected murder of a six-year-old boy, whose body was found buried in Rompin, Jempol yesterday, has yet to be determined, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said.

He said that the main suspect, the boy’s 36-year-old biological father, has been arrested and preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is believed to have been experiencing marital problems with his wife.

“The post-mortem began at noon today. We were informed that the suspect had domestic issues and is in the process of getting a divorce. He has not been cooperative in the investigation,” he told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, a sombre setting surrounded the Rembau Hospital forensic unit, where the boy’s mother, accompanied by close family members from Johor Bahru, was present to identify the body.

Ahmad Dzaffir told the media yesterday that the boy’s body was found around 4.30 pm, adding that the victim is believed to have been buried after being murdered.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Separately, Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP M. Kumarasan today confirmed that a man has been remanded for seven days from July 25 to assist in the investigation. The suspect had initially lodged a police report claiming the child had gone missing in Bukit Indah on July 24.

Kumarasan said the suspect originally claimed that the boy had disappeared on July 23 at about 4 pm, stating that he had left the child alone in a car while he went to purchase food.

The suspect is also being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for lodging a false police report. — Bernama