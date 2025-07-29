KOTA KINABALU, July 29 — Two separate fires broke out in the city early this morning, one gutting a historic 60-year-old community hall and another forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents and tourists from The Shore condominium complex.

In the first incident, the iconic Kota Kinabalu Community Hall, located along Jalan Dewan, was approximately 80 per cent destroyed in a midnight blaze.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Asama Saruddin said a distress call was received at 12.44 am, and 25 personnel from the Kota Kinabalu, Lintas, and Penampang fire stations were deployed.

“Upon arrival, the team found the fire had engulfed most of the hall, along with an adjacent recycling storage area,” Asama said at the scene.

The blaze was brought under control by 2.41 am and fully extinguished by 3.33 am.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The community hall is a landmark in the city, having hosted decades of cultural performances, community events, and official gatherings since Kota Kinabalu’s formative years.

Fire at The Shore condominium forces evacuation

Just over an hour after the first fire was reported, another emergency call came in at 1.58 am, this time involving a blaze at The Shore, a condominium building in the city centre.

The fire on the fifth-floor parking area triggered a chaotic evacuation as hundreds of residents, including local and international tourists, were roused from their sleep by emergency sirens.

“Two men were trapped in an elevator during the fire but were successfully rescued by firefighters,” said the department’s senior operations commander, Riki Mohan Singh Ramday.

The victims, believed to be South Korean tourists, suffered mild breathing difficulties and were treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene.

The fire involved construction materials stored in the parking area and damaged about 20 per cent of the floor. It was brought under control by 3.25 am, and the operation concluded at 3.33 am after a full safety sweep.

The causes of both fires are under investigation. No fatalities were reported in either incident.

The Fire and Rescue Department was assisted in both cases by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), and Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK).