PHNOM PENH, July 29 — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet hailed the ceasefire as a “brilliant result” and thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his efforts to initiate the peace talks in Putrajaya yesterday.

The Malaysia-initiated special meeting between Thailand and Cambodia to resolve the ongoing military confrontation along the border areas of the two countries ended on a positive note.

Both nations agreed to end fighting at midnight on Monday – a major step towards reducing tensions and restoring peace and security.

“A brilliant result of the meeting, and I thank Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for taking the initiative to coordinate and host the meeting.

“I believe that this ceasefire agreement between the Cambodian army and the Thai army is a key basis for building mutual trust and improvement of the situation towards normalcy in the future,” Manet said on his Facebook posting upon his return from Malaysia this evening.

Manet and Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai met for the first time since tension broke out between the two neighbours on July 24.

Cambodia and Thailand were dragged into a diplomatic crisis following the armed conflict in the northern part of the Kingdom.

In his posting, Manet also thanked the United States President Donald Trump and the Chinese government for their support of the ceasefire efforts.

Over 80,000 people have been displaced, while 13 people, including soldiers and civilians, have lost their lives since the conflict erupted last Thursday. — Bernama