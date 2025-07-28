KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Former senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff today congratulated Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for successfully mediating a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.

The ceasefire, announced this evening after a special meeting in Putrajaya, was the result of Malaysia’s efforts as Asean chair to resolve border clashes between the two South-east Asian neighbours through “dialogue and preventive diplomacy”.

“His statesmanship and moral authority have once again demonstrated that principled, inclusive, and dialogical leadership can resolve even the most entrenched regional tensions,” Yusmadi, now chairman of the RIGHTS Foundation, said in a statement.

Both Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, effective from midnight.

Yusmadi described the achievement as a victory for dialogue-based leadership and Aseancooperation.