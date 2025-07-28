KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The police will examine the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from surrounding areas near the residence of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s grandson in Bukit Ledang, here, which was reportedly broken into last Wednesday.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the CCTV system at the residence itself was of limited use as it only retains footage for 24 hours, making it difficult to aid in the ongoing investigation.

“The CCTV system at the house was installed in the 1990s and has limited storage capacity,” he told a press conference today.

“The incident is believed to have occurred more than 24 hours after the police report was made by the owner of the house, which meant the footage had already been overwritten,” he told a press conference here today.

According to Mohamed Usuf, the house is an old house that is rarely visited by Dr Mahathir’s grandchildren.

“So far, the police have recorded statements from three individuals, namely Dr Mahathir’s grandson, a security guard and a maid. The police are also analysing the evidence received, including fingerprints, and this may take some time,” he said.

According to reports, the residence belonging to the former Prime Minister’s grandson was broken into, resulting in the victim losing RM1.8 million worth of jewellery.

It is understood that the incident was discovered by the maid at 3pm last Wednesday after she found the gate at the back of the house had been cut and her employer’s room was ransacked.

When asked about the case involving singer Shila Amzah, who claimed to have been verbally attacked by another singer, he said the police would record statements from two more witnesses to complete the investigation paper. — Bernama