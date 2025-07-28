KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — A police raid in Papar, Sabah has uncovered a large cache of 936 fighting cocks believed to be imported from the Philippines, as authorities intensify their crackdown on illegal cockfighting.

The operation, led by the Wildlife Crime Bureau and several local agencies, took place at a remote location in Kampung Kambizaan on July 25, the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) Department of Internal Security and Public Order said.

Three men — a Malaysian, an Indonesian, and a Filipino — were arrested during the raid and are being investigated under local animal import laws.

Items seized included vitamin bottles, syringes, and over 100 bird-tagging rings, indicating the birds were being prepared for organised fighting events.

The department said the seizure, worth RM4.68 million, is one of the largest of its kind in the state this year.

Authorities suspect the site was used to rear fighting birds for underground betting syndicates.

The use of unlicensed foreign animals poses a risk to public health and contributes to illegal gambling.

The raid forms part of Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah (OBK), aimed at curbing wildlife crime and smuggling.

Between January and July, PDRM conducted 179 raids and arrested 314 individuals in similar operations nationwide.

Police say they will continue to intensify intelligence-led raids to protect public safety and wildlife.