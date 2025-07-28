KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The government is working towards a complete ban on the sale and use of electronic cigarettes, or vapes, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the Ministry of Health is currently studying the matter, which requires a thorough assessment from legal, industry, government revenue, and licensing perspectives before any such policy can be implemented.

Dzulkefly said that current regulations only restricted the sale of smoking products at specialty stores while not covering other retail outlets or convenience stores.

“To achieve more comprehensive control, particularly a total ban on the use and sale of electronic cigarettes, a detailed study and further action at the federal level are still required,” he said during Question Time.

“In line with this, the Health Ministry is moving towards a complete ban on the sale and use of electronic cigarettes or vapes to curb this issue more effectively and comprehensively. However, the implementation of such a ban must be carried out carefully.”

Dzulkefly was responding to Pokok Sena MP Datuk Ahmad Saad, who had asked about the ministry’s position on several state governments’ decision to stop issuing business licences for electronic cigarettes and vapes in their respective states.

The minister said he supported Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, Kedah and Pahang in choosing not to license the sale of vape produucts.

“This is in line with public health aspirations and the licensing authority of premises under local councils,” he added.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad attends Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur on July 22, 2025. — Bernama pic

Dzulkefly added that a committee of experts on electronic cigarettes met on July 22 to discuss vape control strategies and ways to strengthen regulations on smoking products.

“Following this, the Health Ministry plans to hold detailed discussions with four key ministries and departments, namely the Finance Ministry, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, and the Attorney General’s Chambers,” he added.

Dzulkefly said his ministry is currently prioritising a strict regulatory approach to smoking products through the implementation of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024.

“This includes requirements for product registration, bans on advertising, promotion and sponsorship, controls on sales, and smoking prohibitions in designated no-smoking areas,” he said.