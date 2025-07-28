KOTA BHARU, July 28 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) foiled an attempt to smuggle 102.178 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers worth more than RM10 million in operations conducted at the Rantau Panjang Free Duty Zone last April 23.

Kelantan Customs director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long, in a statement issued here today, said the first seizure involved 88 transparent plastic packets suspected of containing cannabis flowers in three bags found at Gate 1 of the duty-free zone at about 10.30am.

He said the second seizure was from a female motorcyclist who was found carrying a bag with 32 transparent plastic packets containing a similar substance.

“Following investigation, the woman led the Customs team to the Rantau Panjang Express Bus Stop at 11am, where the team arrested a man and a woman after finding two bags containing 60 transparent plastic packets suspected of containing cannabis flowers, “ read the statement.

He said overall, six bags containing 180 packets of cannabis flowers weighing more than 100 kilogrammes and estimated to be worth RM10,013,444 were seized.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi was to smuggle cannabis flowers through illegal bases along Sungai Golok, before bringing them into the Rantau Panjang Free Duty-Zone area.

“All the suspects arrested are locals aged between 30 and 45. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. — Bernama