RAUB, July 27 — The additional allocation of RM300 million for the MADANI Rahmah Sales programme will enable more people to purchase goods at lower prices, including those living in rural areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the additional allocation will ensure the programme can be implemented on a wider scale, including areas identified according to each State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“This programme focuses on high-density urban and suburban areas, without neglecting rural areas identified according to DUN.

“The targeted group must seize the opportunity to purchase, because the items are sold at discounted prices,” he told reporters after officiating the Raub UMNO divisional meeting here today

On July 23, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the allocation for the programme would be doubled to RM600 million this year, compared to the RM300 million set aside.

Anwar was reported to have said that the increased funding would enable more frequent sales and an expanded number of locations across all 600 state constituencies.

The Rahmah Sales, launched on Jan 11, 2023, is a year-long cheap sale programme aimed at invigorating the local retail sector economy, apart from helping to reduce the people’s cost of living burden.

Through the programme, the public is given discounts on daily necessities ranging from 10 to 30 per cent cheaper than the regular local market price. — Bernama