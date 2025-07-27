MUAR, July 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that the country’s development agenda need not lead to the destruction of the rights and welfare of the people, but instead be implemented based on the principles of justice and holistic balance.

He said that sustainable economic development should not be carried out by marginalising the lower-income group, but instead provide equal benefits to all segments of society.

“Let’s not develop while destructing. We construct buildings, industries, technologies, economic zones… but the people are oppressed, neglected. This is not true development,” he said when officiating the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 Campaign at Dataran Tanjung Emas here today.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Information Department director-general Julina Johan.

Elaborating, Anwar said the principle of balance, or ummatan wasatan, which is stressed in the Quran, encompasses justice from the perspective of faith and knowledge, spiritual and physical, as well as worldly and the hereafter. — Bernama

MORE TO COME