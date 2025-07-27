KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Johor has arrested four enforcement officers on suspicion of accepting bribes amounting to approximately RM3,000 while on duty at the motor entry zone inspection counter along the Johor-Singapore border.

According to a source, the four suspects, all men aged between 20s and 40s, were detained yesterday at the Johor MACC office.

“Two main suspects were apprehended by the Compliance Unit of the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) during an inspection at the counter yesterday, and were subsequently handed over to the MACC.

“Following the arrests, two more enforcement officers were detained on suspicion of being accomplices in this ‘flying passport’ activity,” the source said.

The source added that during the arrests, 14 foreign passports, four mobile phones belonging to the two main suspects, and cash believed to be bribe money amounting to around RM3,000 were discovered.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the cash and mobile phones are linked to bribery transactions involving the flying passport activity.

“For each passport stamped without the presence of its holder, all suspects would receive a bribe of approximately RM200,” the source said.

Deputy Director of Operations for Johor MACC Hairul Ilham Hamzah confirmed the arrests, saying the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said all suspects will be taken before the Johor Bahru Magistrates’ Court today for a remand application.