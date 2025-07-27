KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Police have recorded the statements from three individuals to assist in the investigation into the break-in at the home of the granddaughter of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Bukit Ledang here on Wednesday (July 23).

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the three individuals included the security guard and housekeeper.

“So far, no arrest has been made and investigations are ongoing,” he said when contacted today.

Previously, the media reported that a premises belonging to the granddaughter of the former prime minister was broken into, resulting in her losing jewellery worth RM1.8 million that was kept in a room.

It is learnt that the housekeeper discovered the incident at 3 pm on Wednesday, when she found the rear gate cut open and the room ransacked. — Bernama