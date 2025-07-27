KOTA KINABALU, July 27 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has confirmed that an electoral pact will be formed between GRS and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election.

The Chief Minister said the matter had been discussed among GRS component parties, and a consensus was reached to establish an electoral arrangement with PH.

Hajiji, who is also Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) president, said the move reflects the ongoing cooperation between GRS and PH within the current state administration.

“Of course, we are ready, but (the electoral pact formula) is not yet finalised. There are still a few matters to iron out,” he told reporters after officiating the Gagasan Rakyat Annual General Meeting 2025 here today.

Meanwhile, Sabah PH deputy chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud expressed his appreciation to the Chief Minister for upholding the spirit of cooperation between the two coalitions.

“I think it’s good news for Sabah,” he said.

Mustapha said the next step would involve negotiations on seat allocation and expressed hope that the process would be carried out fairly.

Asked how many seats Sabah PH is eyeing in the upcoming state polls, Mustapha said the coalition is targeting between 23 and 25 seats, subject to the outcome of negotiations.

The current five-year term of the 16th Sabah state assembly will expire automatically on Nov 11, paving the way for the 17th Sabah State Election. — Bernama