KOTA BHARU, July 27 — A 64-year-old man, who has two wives, was charged in the Sessions Court here today with raping his 18-year-old sister-in-law in January.

According to the New Sunday Times (NST), the accused, whose name was not revealed, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out before Judge Zulkifli Abdullah.

The charge stated that the man was accused of raping his sister-in-law in a room at a residence in Kubang Golok, Bachok, at around 3pm on January 18.

He faced charges under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and whipping upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Hajar Mazlan appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Ahmad Nurie Ab Rahman.

NST reported that Siti Hajar opposed bail, citing the close family ties between the victim and the accused, as both families live together.

However, Ahmad Nurie requested bail on the grounds that his client, a coconut milk trader, is the sole breadwinner and has two wives to support.

The court eventually granted bail of RM12,000 with one surety, and set August 25 as the next hearing date.