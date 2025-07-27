KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The federal police are reportedly looking to intensify efforts to identify legitimate businesses being used to launder money by drug syndicates.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the trend had been uncovered through previous arrests.

“This was discovered in several past arrests,” the former Selangor police chief was quoted telling Harian Metro.

“We use a money trail approach to ensure the assets seized in drug busts can be traced, forfeited, and disposed of under existing legal provisions.”

He said proposals to close existing loopholes include more stringent licensing through background checks of business owners.

Other measures include monitoring financial transactions in cooperation with Bank Negara Malaysia and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to detect suspicious flows.

The NCID is also looking at tighter surveillance of e-commerce platforms and improving inter-agency data sharing.

Hussein said efforts to curb cross-border drug trafficking will focus on dismantling syndicates operating at the Malaysia-Thai border.

These will involve enforcement actions under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act and seizure of syndicate assets.

“We aim to cripple the syndicates financially through the seizure of property, assets, and cash,” he reportedly said.