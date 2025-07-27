MUAR, July 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to strengthening the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and boosting Johor’s development as a strategic national gateway.

The Prime Minister said establishing the JS-SEZ will accelerate state investment flows and forge strong synergy in industrial development, workforce, and technology between the two countries.

“I called Singapore’s Prime Minister at the time to negotiate. With Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, we discussed it during a Cabinet meeting and brought nearly half of the Cabinet down to Johor — something that has never happened before,” he said in his speech at the 2025 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang launching ceremony at Dataran Tanjung Emas here today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the JS-SEZ has already begun to show encouraging results by attracting investments worth billions of ringgit in strategic sectors.

He added that Malaysia cannot afford to fall behind in regional investment competition and must leverage Johor’s strategic position, especially as it borders a developed country like Singapore.

Anwar also expressed his appreciation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who is also the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim, for His Majesty’s support in elevating Johor’s potential as a key driver of the national economy.

Johor recorded RM30.1 billion worth of approved investments in the first quarter of 2025, the highest in Malaysia.

In January, Singapore and Malaysia signed the JS-SEZ agreement during the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat to enhance economic cooperation and attract investment.

The JS-SEZ is a mega development project involving the Iskandar Development Region, Desaru, Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Tanjung Pelepas, Tanjung Bin, Pasir Gudang, Senai, Skudai, and Sedenak.

The economic zone aims to attract 100 projects over a decade, among other goals. — Bernama