SHAH ALAM, July 26 — Contributions to the ‘Save the Malayan Tiger’ campaign have reached RM2.1 million since its launch in 2021, says acting Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

He said the donations were made possible through cooperation with various strategic partners, including the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), to raise funds and awareness on the importance of Malayan tiger conservation.

“So far, FAM has contributed about RM200,000 to the Save the Malayan Tiger Campaign Fund through proceeds from football match ticket sales. Once again, I would like to thank FAM,” he said here today.

Also present were Peninsular Malaysia Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim and FAM president Datuk Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub.

Johari, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said this in a speech delivered by Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii when officiating the national-level Global Tiger Day celebration, held annually on July 29.

Meanwhile, Johari said the Cabinet had, on June 16, 2021, agreed to implement extraordinary strategic actions for Malayan tiger conservation over a 10-year period from 2021 to 2030.

He said these actions encompassed three approaches: intensifying efforts to halt population decline, improving governance and implementation effectiveness in conservation, and strengthening initiatives to ensure the long-term survival of the Malayan tiger.

“Monitoring conducted by Perhilitan with support from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) has shown a rise in the Malayan tiger population.

“This is a positive indicator of the success of ongoing efforts, including habitat conservation through international accreditation and recognition schemes,” he said.

In addition, Johari said Malaysia was currently working to secure ‘Conservation Assured Tiger Standards’ accreditation for Taman Negara in Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan, as well as Endau Rompin National Park.

He added that Perhilitan was also pursuing Asean Heritage Park (AHP) recognition for the Tengku Hassanal Wildlife Reserve. — Bernama