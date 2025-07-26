KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — About 5,000 protesters are expected to march to Dataran Merdeka from Masjid Negara for the Turun Anwar protest.

According to police, an estimated 5,000 will gather at Masjid Negara following prayers at the mosque.

Another 3,000 to 4,000 are expected to march from the Sogo shopping mall, and around 500 more from Masjid Jamek.

Several PAS and Bersatu leaders are scheduled to deliver speeches at Dataran Merdeka, including Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Over 2,000 police officers have been deployed across the city, with acting KL police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad warning that any provocation or unlawful behaviour will be met with firm action.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said the government welcomes criticism and peaceful assembly, but urged protesters to act responsibly.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar has reminded civil servants that taking part in the rally could lead to disciplinary action.