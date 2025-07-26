KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said that an audio clip, allegedly recorded during an internal meeting and widely circulated online, was removed by Facebook (Meta) for violating the platform’s content policies.

In a statement yesterday, MCMC said the removal was made entirely based on Meta’s community guidelines and content standards.

The commission added that monitoring and investigations were initiated following public complaints.

“MCMC takes seriously the act of uploading or sharing audio or video content without consent, especially when it potentially violates privacy, contains offensive material, spreads misinformation, or causes unnecessary distress to those involved.

“We urge all parties to exercise greater caution when sharing content on digital platforms,” the statement read.

MCMC further cautioned that the dissemination of unauthorised or provocative content may result in legal action under existing laws, including the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama