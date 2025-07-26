KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Malaysia’s new Ambassador to the United States (US), Tan Sri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob, reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening the Malaysia–US bilateral relationship during a credentials ceremony with President Donald J. Trump at the White House.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Embassy of Malaysia in Washington, DC stated that Muhammad Shahrul Ikram presented his Letter of Credence to Trump during the Presentation of Credentials Ceremony at the White House on July 24.

The ceremony officially marked him as the 18th Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Malaysia to the United States.

“During the ceremony, Muhammad Shahrul Ikram had the opportunity to briefly exchange warm pleasantries with Trump, conveying his commitment to further strengthen the Malaysia–United States bilateral relationship.

“He also thanked the President for Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s participation in the recent 58th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings, held in Kuala Lumpur from July 8 to 11, which further reaffirmed the US’s commitment to the region as well as the deepening of the Malaysia–US Comprehensive Partnership,” the embassy stated.

Over the past six decades since 1957, Malaysia-US’s ties have grown into a multifaceted partnership encompassing political, economic, defence and security, educational, and people-to-people cooperation.

Muhammad Shahrul Ikram is a former Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry and a veteran diplomat with over 35 years of service.

Born in Pahang, Muhammad Shahrul Ikram holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Ecology from Universiti Malaya and completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School in 2009.

He began his career at the Foreign Ministry in 1988 as an Administrative and Diplomatic Officer.

During his career in the public service, Muhammad Shahrul Ikram also served as Malaysia’s Ambassador to Qatar and Austria, as well as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

His previous diplomatic assignments included stints at Malaysia’s diplomatic missions in Vienna, Washington, DC, and Beijing.

He also held the positions of Deputy Secretary General of Bilateral Affairs, Director General of Asean-Malaysia National Secretariat (during Malaysia’s Chairmanship of Asean in 2015) and Undersecretary of Multilateral Political Division. — Bernama