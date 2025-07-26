KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Malaysian Anti–Corruption Commission (MACC) in Selangor has remanded an enforcement officer suspected of accepting around RM8,000 in bribes while on duty at the arrival counter of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The five–day remand order, effective until July 29, was issued by Magistrate Zur Azureen Zainalkefli following MACC’s application at the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning.

According to a source, the male suspect, who is in his 20s, was arrested at 3pm on Thursday at his workplace.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect is believed to have received the bribe while on duty, and the act was detected through closed–circuit television (CCTV) surveillance.

“Upon inspection, around RM8,000 in cash was found in his pants pocket, and the money is suspected to be proceeds from counter setting activities,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Selangor MACC deputy director Khairul Izwan Karim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama